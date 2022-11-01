Capital Ltd appoints Rick Robson as Chief Financial Officer

Capital Ltd (LON:CAPD) has announced the appointment of Mr. Rick Robson as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) following the departure of Mr. Giles Everist. Mr. Robson will replace Mr. Giles Everist with effect from 01 January 2023 and will work closely with Mr. Everist over the next two months to ensure an orderly transition. Mr. Robson is based in London and will report to Mr. Peter Stokes, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Robson has been a member of Capital’s senior management team since 2019 and is currently Head of Corporate Development & CFO of MSALABS. Over the last three years, Mr. Robson has led all the equity and debt financings entered into by the Group and, as CFO of MSALABS, has played a key role in delivering the division’s growth through its strategic relationship with Chrysos Corporation.

Mr. Robson has over 20 years of experience across corporate finance, M&A advisory and operational finance. Mr. Robson is a Chartered Accountant having trained at Deloitte. Prior to joining Capital, Mr. Robson was the CFO of a project development company with several greenfield assets in Colombia where he developed and ran the finance function. He was also formerly an investment banker with Barclays where he was focused on the mining sector.