Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

BP Plc Chair Helge Lund to step down, succession process begins

BP Plc

BP Plc (LON:BP) has announced that the company’s board of directors has initiated a succession process to select a new Chair, after Helge Lund informed the board of his intention to step down in due course.

The succession process is being led by Dame Amanda Blanc, in her capacity as Senior Independent Director, with support from the wider board.

It is intended that the successful candidate will join the board and work together with Helge to ensure an orderly transition ahead of taking on the role of Chair, at which point Helge will step down from the board, most likely during 2026.

Whilst this succession process progresses, the board’s focus will remain on overseeing management’s delivery of the new strategy and this will continue to be their key priority under the new Chair.

Helge said: “Having fundamentally reset our strategy, bp’s focus now is on delivering the strategy at pace, improving performance and growing shareholder value. Now is the right time to start the process to find my successor and enable an orderly and seamless handover. The board and I are committed to supporting Murray and his team, and to overseeing bp’s delivery of its strategic and financial objectives as we set out in our recent Capital Markets Update.”

Amanda said: “We are starting a comprehensive search to identify Chair candidates with the credibility and relevant experience to lead the board and continue driving management’s safe execution of the reset strategy.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    BP plc

    BP Plc expects weaker upstream production in Q4

    BP plc (LON:BP) unveils its fourth quarter 2024 trading statement, highlighting key economic data and group performance insights.
    BP plc

    BP Plc Q3 trading statement, updates guidance

    BP plc

    BP plc delivers Strong First Quarter results with focus on Shareholder Distributions

    BP plc has released its Q1 2024 financial results, showing a profit of $2.7 billion. The company remains focused on growth and shareholder returns.
    BP plc

    BP achieves strong financial results for Q4 and FY23, with Reduced Net Debt and Growing Shareholder Distributions

    BP plc (LON:BP) has released its Q4 and full-year 2023 results, showcasing a year of delivery with resilient financial performance and reduced net debt. The company remains committed to its strategy of becoming a simpler and higher-value company, focused on growing shareholder value.
    BP plc

    BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as CEO, continuing transformation to integrated energy company

    BP plc

    BP plc post first quarter profits of $5.0 billion

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.