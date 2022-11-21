Allergy Therapeutics appoint Martin Hopcroft as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy vaccines, today announced the appointment of Martin Hopcroft to the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Martin will report into Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Llobet.

Martin brings significant financial experience across multiple industries. He served as CFO of Novasep SA, a supplier of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, and during his tenure Novasep won a major contract with AstraZeneca to support the large-scale production of the active substance of its adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine. Martin previously served as CFO of formerly listed Cambian Group plc, a provider of specialist residential and educational services for children and young adults, and of Consort Medical plc, a medical devices company.

The appointment of Martin Hopcroft follows the announcement on 26 May 2022 that Nick Wykeman, CFO, will leave Allergy Therapeutics on 30 November 2022 to pursue non-executive roles. The Group is continuing its search for a permanent CFO and will make a further announcement in due course.