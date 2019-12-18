Market Fallers: NEXT, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Royal Mail

Shares of NEXT ticker lookup code: LON:NXT has slid -2.55% or -186 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors were not positive during the session. The periods high figure was 7274 meanwhile the session low reached 7097.64. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 88,673 with the daily average at 546,211. A 52 week share price high is 7358 which comes in at 74 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 3975 which is a difference of 3309 points. NEXT has a 20 day moving average of 6921.23 and the 50 day moving average now of 6781.81. The current market capitalisation is £9,456.59m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NEXT being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:38:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7098 GBX.

The share price for Royal Bank of Scotland Group EPIC code: LON:RBS has dropped -1.7% or -4.3 points during today’s session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook throughout the session. The period high was 253.8 dropping as low as 248.7. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 4,430,591 with the average number of shares traded daily being 22,317,095. The 52 week high is 274.2 which is 20.9 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 176.55 which is a variance of 76.75 points. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 20 day moving average of 233.67 and also a 50 day simple moving average now of 228.58. The market capitalisation currently stands at £30,113.81m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Bank of Scotland Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:38:21 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 249 GBX.

Shares in Royal Mail found using EPIC: LON:RMG has moved down -3.43% or -8.31 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 244.26 dropping as low as 233.6. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,407,451 with the average number of shares traded daily being 6,617,214. A 52 week share price high is 308.5 around 66 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 186.8 which is a variance of 55.7 points. Royal Mail now has a 20 SMA at 224.52 and also a 50 day moving average now at 223.57. This puts the market cap at £2,341.88m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:37:54 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 234.19 GBX.