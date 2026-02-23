Follow us on:

Market dynamics shift as Sterling shows resilience in mixed conditions

Last week’s currency markets displayed signs of uneven direction for the British pound amid global policy uncertainty and persistent macro-economic drivers. Sterling held a relatively stable range against the euro, with GBP/EUR trading in a narrow band around the mid-1.14 area. By contrast, the UK’s principal dollar exchange rate came under pressure, with GBP/USD sliding to levels near 1.34. This weaker performance was driven in part by renewed concerns over international trade policy as tariff volatility resurfaced as a dominant narrative for investors.

Market participants appeared to recalibrate risk sentiment after recent developments in the United States. A significant legal setback for the US administration’s tariff programme, with a Supreme Court decision limiting the use of broad import duties, added to the sense of policy uncertainty. In the immediate aftermath, the US dollar briefly strengthened, reflecting a classic response to shifts in anticipated economic policy. Shortly thereafter, however, both sterling and the euro showed a degree of recovery as markets absorbed the implications and began to price in the potential for alternative measures that could alter trade dynamics.

