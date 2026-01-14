Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Investors watch currency moves as labour data and policy signals diverge

Finseta Plc

Sterling began 2026 under discernible pressure, weighed down by a noticeable rise in redundancy notifications that investors should view as an early warning on the UK labour market. In the week to 12 January, the British pound weakened against both the euro and the US dollar after data pointed to a marked increase in potential job losses. Cable briefly tested levels around 1.34, while GBP/EUR opened near 1.15, reflecting a market that is increasingly factoring in downside risks to UK economic momentum.

In the United States, momentum in the dollar that had been evident at the end of last year softened sharply as political pressures on the Federal Reserve resurfaced. While late December’s labour data did show a modest fall in the unemployment rate, supportive wage growth and a solid payrolls report were overshadowed by broader concerns over central bank independence. Legal action initiated by the US Department of Justice relating to Federal Reserve activities amplified this sentiment, and the resulting uncertainty has acted as a headwind for the greenback.

Euro‑area currencies conversely benefited from a combination of US dollar weakness and comparatively robust regional data. The euro started the week above 1.16 against the dollar, supported by a stream of positive releases across major economies in the bloc. German factory orders exceeded expectations with a notable rise, while industrial output in France and Spain also surpassed forecasts.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Finseta Plc

Investors watch currency moves as labour data and policy signals diverge

Sterling weakens on UK labour concerns, while euro gains on solid regional data and US political risks weigh on the dollar.
Finseta Plc

Sterling strength signals early positioning in European FX markets

Sterling’s early strength against the euro in 2026 hints at shifting expectations around European monetary policy, with global risk sentiment now driving currency markets more than domestic data.
Finseta Plc

Currency shifts are starting to challenge rate expectations

Sterling under pressure, the Euro holding firm, and the Dollar softening, central bank shifts are starting to drive fresh currency moves.
Finseta Plc

Sterling moves higher as rate expectations shift globally

A stronger pound, softer dollar, and resilient eurozone data are reshaping currency markets ahead of key central bank decisions.
Finseta Plc

Currency moves open gaps in cross‑border positioning

Shifts in sterling, dollar and euro positioning are reshaping the cross-border landscape as investors brace for key policy moves.
Finseta Plc

Budget signals shift the sterling narrative

As the UK Budget looms, Sterling is being reassessed not for what it has done, but for what it could signal next.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple