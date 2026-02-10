Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Investors watch UK GDP and US jobs as currency moves tighten

Finseta Plc

Sterling opened the week near 1.36 against the dollar and 1.15 against the euro, recovering slightly after earlier losses. The move was limited, and markets are now focused on Thursday’s UK GDP figures. A strong reading could delay Bank of England rate cuts and support the pound.

Leadership uncertainty and talk of increased government spending could affect fiscal credibility. If markets see a shift toward looser policy, it could drive yields higher and weaken sterling further.

The US dollar slipped after hitting recent highs, as risk appetite returned and markets braced for delayed non-farm payrolls and retail sales data. The jobs report, now expected midweek, is key. A strong number would support the dollar by pushing back Fed rate cut expectations. A soft report would likely pull the dollar lower, creating opportunities in other currencies. The euro continued to gain against the pound and held stable near 1.19 to the dollar. Resilient economic data is helping the euro stay firm.

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN), formerly Cornerstone FS PLC, is a United Kingdom-based foreignexchange and payments company offering multi-currency accounts and payment solutions to businesses and individuals through its global payments network.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Finseta Plc

Investors watch UK GDP and US jobs as currency moves tighten

Key UK and US data this week will drive currency moves and reset interest rate expectations.
Finseta Plc

Finseta appoints Andrew Richards as Interim CFO

Finseta has appointed Andrew Richards as interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Andrew brings 25 years’ experience across financial services and insurance, most recently spending 12 years at Chesnara plc, including 11 years as Group Financial Controller and nine years as CFO of Countrywide Assured plc.
Finseta Plc

Central bank policy divergence to shape FX markets in 2026

In 2026, diverging rate policies and macro trends are shaping currency markets, investors will need to act selectively across FX pairs.
Finseta Plc

Sterling rises as markets reprice UK rate path

Sterling rose last week as markets cut rate cut bets, while dollar weakness and eurozone uncertainty drove key currency shifts.
Finseta

Finseta CEO on FY2025 revenue growth, Dubai success & platform innovations (LON:FIN)

Finseta CEO James Hickman discusses the company’s standout performance in FY2025, highlighting strong growth from its Dubai operation, a surge in corporate client revenue, and successful platform innovations like agency banking and bespoke payment controls.
Finseta Plc

Sterling steady as trade risks weigh on dollar

Currency markets remain closely tied to trade developments and policy signals across major economies.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple