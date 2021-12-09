Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

LSL Property Services’ Pivotal Growth acquires Lifetime Finance Group

LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) has announced that Pivotal Growth Limited has completed its first acquisition, Lifetime Finance Group Limited.

Pivotal Growth was established in April 2021 as a joint venture with Pollen Street Capital, to “buy and build” a leading national mortgage broker powered by market leading technology, first class regulatory compliance and exemplary customer service. It is planned that at least £200m will be made available by way of equity and debt to fund acquisitions.

Lifetime Finance Group has been established for over 25 years and is one of the largest mortgage brokers in Scotland, with particular expertise in advising contractors and self-employed clients.

Pivotal Growth is currently discussing a significant number of other potential opportunities and expects to complete further transactions soon.

David Stewart, Group Chief Executive of LSL Property Services, commented:

“I am pleased to confirm that Pivotal Growth has successfully concluded the acquisition of Lifetime Finance Group.

“The Pivotal Growth management team is in active discussion with a number of other brokers that it believes would benefit considerably by being part of Pivotal Growth and we expect to confirm further deals in the early part of 2022.”

You might also enjoy reading  Stobart Energy have good outlets for growth over the next few years (Analyst Interview)

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.