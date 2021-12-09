LSL Property Services’ Pivotal Growth acquires Lifetime Finance Group

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) has announced that Pivotal Growth Limited has completed its first acquisition, Lifetime Finance Group Limited.

Pivotal Growth was established in April 2021 as a joint venture with Pollen Street Capital, to “buy and build” a leading national mortgage broker powered by market leading technology, first class regulatory compliance and exemplary customer service. It is planned that at least £200m will be made available by way of equity and debt to fund acquisitions.

Lifetime Finance Group has been established for over 25 years and is one of the largest mortgage brokers in Scotland, with particular expertise in advising contractors and self-employed clients.

Pivotal Growth is currently discussing a significant number of other potential opportunities and expects to complete further transactions soon.