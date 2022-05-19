Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

LSE investment fund opportunities dissected by Analysts and Fund Managers

funds news

DirectorsTalk brings you exclusive professional opinions from a selection of five leading equity research analysts and fund managers on investment companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Exclusive interviews below with Edison Investment Research, Premier Miton Investors, Hardman, Kepler Trust Intelligence and Cheyne Capital. 

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies.

Fidelity Emerging Markets fund – a proven investment strategy (Analyst VIDEO)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc (LON:DIVI) invests primarily in quoted or traded UK companies with a wide range of market capitalisations, but a long-term bias toward small and mid-cap equities. The trust may also invest in large cap companies, including FTSE 100 Index constituents, where it is believed that this may increase shareholder value.

Gervais Williams on generating attractive returns in an unsettled world (LON: DIVI) (Interview)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.

BlackRock Smaller Companies wide discount may provide attractive entry point says Kepler Trust Intelligence

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Asia investment opportunity: FAS trust success in disciplined Fidelity approach

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value. 

Real estate investing: RECI prospers as robust portfolio grows

To receive the latest funds news, interviews with equity research analysts and fund managers, please register here.

You might also enjoy reading  Property income fund RECI commits £15.8m to London and France developments
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
The Diverse Income Trust plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Fidelity Asian Values Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Fidelity Emerging Markets
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
The Diverse Income Trust plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Fidelity Asian Values Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Fidelity Emerging Markets
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.