Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fidelity Emerging Markets real estate and financials sectors aide outpeformance

fidelity-logo

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) has announced its monthly factsheet for Januarty 2025.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

Emerging market equities delivered positive absolute returns in January but underperformed developed markets. All regions ended in positive territory led by Latin America, followed by Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and emerging Asia.  

The portfolio outperformed the index over the month. Among sectors, stock picking within the financials and real estate sectors added value, offset by that within consumer discretionary. From a country perspective, the Trust’s Brazilian and Chinese holdings proved rewarding, while stock selection across India and South Africa pared gains. Brazilian financials, including Inter & Co (the holding company for super app Banco Inter), digital challenger bank Nu Bank and financial services firm BTG Pactual saw a sharp reversal from 2024, along with the upswing in the country’s capital market in January. Despite reporting upbeat quarterly results, India’s travel agency MakeMyTrip, and banks HDFC and ICICI were weak in-line with the broader market amid a depreciating rupee and domestic growth concerns. South Africa’s Naspers declined as its underlying asset Tencent’s share price came under pressure. Cement company PPC was another source of weakness over the month as the broader market pulled back. 

 The Company’s NAV rose 17.8% during the 12-month period ending January 2025, outperforming its reference index which rose by 17.6%. The Company’s share price rose 18.7% over the same period.

FEML Facstsheet 31 January 2025Download
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

funds news

UK Listed Investment Funds Investing Ideas

Discover diverse investment opportunities with UK-listed funds. From high-yielding REITs to international growth, explore insights for informed decisions.
Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) reports strong December on India and Taiwan gains

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) reports steady December 2024 performance, with key gains in technology sectors and standout returns from India and Taiwan.
2025 Investment Outlook

2025 Investment Outlook UK, China, Emerging Markets and Japan by Fidelity

Explore Fidelity's 2025 investment outlook with insights on growth opportunities in the UK, China, emerging markets, and Japan. Discover strategic pathways for investors.
Fidelity

India and South Africa stock picks enhance Fidelity Emerging Markets investment trust

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) reports robust performance in November 2024, defying market pressures, with notable sector gains.
Top UK Funds December

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Explore cutting-edge portfolio insights from top funds highlighting growth opportunities in European, Asian, Emerging, and Japanese equity markets.
Fidelity

Emerging Markets Investment Outlook 2025 by Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited's managers, Nick Price and Chris Tennant, share strategic insights and 2025 outlook for emerging markets amid macroeconomic shifts.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.