Likewise builds momentum with strong sales and strategic growth

Likewise Group is gaining serious traction in the UK flooring market, with a sharp first-quarter performance underscoring the power of its strategic investments. With double-digit growth and infrastructure expansion already underway, this is a business not just growing—but accelerating.

Likewise Group plc has begun 2025 with an impressive surge, posting a 10.7% rise in sales in the first quarter. Even more notable, its core Likewise-branded subsidiaries have outperformed expectations with a 14.6% increase in revenue, reaffirming the effectiveness of the company’s long-term strategy. These figures are more than a positive start—they’re a clear signal that Likewise’s transformation into a dominant national distributor is well underway.

Chief Executive Tony Brewer credits this growth to years of deliberate investment and calculated execution. The group’s substantial commitment to logistics infrastructure has created a streamlined backbone capable of supporting heightened sales and marketing activities. This robust foundation is designed not just for current needs but for scalable expansion, ensuring the group is poised to meet increasing market demand across the UK.

Looking ahead, Likewise is doubling down on initiatives that will drive further gains. The recent acquisition of a freehold logistics hub in Plymouth, which is set to go live in early May, will be pivotal in increasing capacity and operational efficiency. In tandem, the Glasgow distribution centre will be upgraded this month to add additional cutting capacity, supporting a projected rise in volume throughout the year.

Further south, planning permission is progressing for an extension to the Newport site in South Wales. Once complete, this expanded facility will offer a step-change in the group’s processing and cutting capabilities from early 2026 onwards. These infrastructure moves are not just about size—they are calculated steps aimed at unlocking the next tier of operational performance and market reach.

Brewer also highlighted the power of recent product launches and the uptick in point-of-sale activity as levers for brand visibility and increased market share. These marketing enhancements, layered atop the group’s growing logistical firepower, are expected to fuel a sustained acceleration in both presence and profitability.

While the early months of the year typically see slower trading patterns, Likewise has bucked the trend. A strong performance in March and a favourable outlook for the coming months suggest that the company is set to benefit from the kind of operational gearing that lifted results in late 2024. The result? A business operating from a position of strength, aligned with market forecasts that predict rising profitability through 2025.

Following a standout Autumn last year, Likewise has carried momentum seamlessly into the new year. With infrastructure rollouts, product diversification, and sales growth moving in lockstep, the company is on course to not only meet but exceed its current objectives. More crucially, it is laying the groundwork for substantial medium-term gains, reinforcing investor confidence and signalling a clear trajectory of upward growth.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.