Kromek receives D3S-ID ‘dirty bomb’ detector contract from US federal entity

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, announced this morning that it has received a contract worth up to $1.6m from a US federal entity for the Group’s D3S-ID wearable nuclear radiation detector that is designed to enable first responders, armed forces, border security and other CBRN experts detect radiological threats. The contract will be delivered over two years commencing immediately.

The D3S-ID is a wearable gamma neutron RIID (radioisotope identification device) that is continuously scanning to identify radioisotopes and detect neutrons in real time. The Group believes that it is one of the fastest and most accurate isotope identification devices in its class on the market. It is designed to detect radiological threats like dirty bombs, radioactive contamination, smuggling of radioactive substances and radiation at the scene of an accident or terrorist attack. Kromek’s D3S platform – comprising the Group’s range of D3S products – is widely deployed as a networked solution to protect cities, buildings or critical infrastructure.