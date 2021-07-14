Kromek Group wins new contracts and orders across all segments for delivery this year

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, has announced that it has received new contracts and repeat orders across all of its target segments as commercial momentum continues to increase across the business. All of the contracts are for delivery in the Group’s current financial year (except as otherwise indicated).

In the nuclear detection segment, Kromek has received an order worth £173,000 from its UK government-related customer for the Group’s D5 RIID high-performance radiation detector designed for challenging environments. This represents the first major order for the D5 RIID following its launch last year. The Group has also received a €78,000 repeat order from the European Commission for its D3S ID portable radiation detector.

An $84,000 repeat order has been received from a US medical imaging customer, which is using Kromek’s detectors in its systems for nuclear medicine applications. Following the customer’s recent receipt of FDA approval for this system, the Group expects to be awarded a multi-year supply contract in due course.

In its new target area of biological-threat detection, Kromek has been awarded a £349,000 contract with the UK Ministry of Defence, through its Defence and Security Accelerator Open Call for Innovation programme, to develop its technology to meet defence and security requirements for wide-area monitoring of biological pathogens. The work will build upon Kromek’s existing capabilities in airborne pathogen detection and will run until November 2022.

In security screening for industrial applications, the Group has been awarded a $250,000 repeat order from a US-based customer that is a global leader in aerospace and defence technologies servicing the US Department of Defense. The Group’s detectors are designed into the customer’s system that is used for ammunition scanning and the Group is the exclusive supplier of these detectors under a ten-year agreement signed in 2017. The Group expects to receive further orders from this customer over the coming years.