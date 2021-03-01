Kromek Group wins Medical Screening and Nuclear Security orders

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, has announced that it has received two new orders worth a total of $750,000, with half of this value due to be recognised during the current financial year. The orders are from existing customers in the Group’s medical imaging and nuclear security markets.

The first order, from an existing OEM customer, is worth $600,000 and is for the supply of detectors to be used in niche SPECT applications. The Group is commencing delivery immediately and this will complete by the end of this calendar year.

The second order is a repeat order from an existing US-based customer, worth $150,000, for the supply of specialised CZT detectors for a nuclear security application. This order is expected to be delivered during the current financial year.