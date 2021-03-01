Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Kromek Group wins Medical Screening and Nuclear Security orders

Kromek plc - Nuclear Detection

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, has announced that it has received two new orders worth a total of $750,000, with half of this value due to be recognised during the current financial year. The orders are from existing customers in the Group’s medical imaging and nuclear security markets.

The first order, from an existing OEM customer, is worth $600,000 and is for the supply of detectors to be used in niche SPECT applications. The Group is commencing delivery immediately and this will complete by the end of this calendar year.

The second order is a repeat order from an existing US-based customer, worth $150,000, for the supply of specialised CZT detectors for a nuclear security application. This order is expected to be delivered during the current financial year.

Dr Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek Group, said: “These latest orders reflect the beginning of the return to normal business activities as our customers increasingly resume commercial activity. These repeat orders, in our core commercial markets of medical imaging and nuclear security, reflect the value of our technology to our customers in these areas. In addition, with $375,000 due to be delivered this financial year, they provide us with greater visibility over our full year forecasts. We look forward to delivering these orders and to continuing to expand our pipeline.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Kromek Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Kromek Group plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.