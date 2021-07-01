Twitter
Kromek Group to publish final results Wednesday 14 July 2021

Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, gives notice that it will be announcing its final results for the year ended 30 April 2021 on Wednesday 14 July 2021.

Dr Arnab Basu, Kromek Group Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Farquhar, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a presentation to analysts at 9.30am BST on the day via webcast. To register to participate, please contact: elsadarlington@luther.co.uk.

