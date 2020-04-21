Kromek Group Receives Queen’s Award for International Trade

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a worldwide supplier of detection technology focusing on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, has today announced that it has received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of its outstanding contribution to International Trade.

The Queen’s Awards are the most prestigious awards for UK business, designed to recognise and encourage achievements in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility).

Kromek has been recognised in the International Trade category for its outstanding growth in overseas sales. In the three years to 30 April 2019, Kromek’s non-UK sales grew by 52% to make up 84% of all sales. From its headquarters in Sedgefield, County Durham, Kromek exports its radiation detection technologies and products around the globe to over 40 countries in Europe, North America, Asia and Australasia.

Dr Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek Group, said: “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award following a period of significant international growth for Kromek. We have secured contracts worth millions of pounds through our deepened relationships with governments and companies worldwide. This has been made possible by the fantastic achievements of our team based on their hard work, innovative skills and commercial focus. It is also recognition of the strength of our market-leading radiation detection products and technologies, which enable us to continue to successfully expand our footprint around the globe.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn