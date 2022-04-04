Kromek awarded £1.7m contract from existing UK government-related customer

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that it has been awarded a contract worth £1.7m from an existing UK government-related customer.

The contract is for the provision of CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) detection products and services. It is to be delivered over the next four years, with revenue split equally over that period.