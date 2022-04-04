Kromek awarded £1.7m contract from existing UK government-related customer

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK), a leading developer of radiation and bio-detection technology solutions for the advanced imaging and CBRN detection segments, has announced that it has been awarded a contract worth £1.7m from an existing UK government-related customer.
The contract is for the provision of CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear) detection products and services. It is to be delivered over the next four years, with revenue split equally over that period.
Dr Arnab Basu, CEO of Kromek, said:
“We are pleased to have received this new contract from this long-standing customer. It is testament to the value that they place on our products and the nature of our CBRN business where we build solid relationships and continue to receive repeat orders. Governments are becoming increasingly aware of the need to enhance their wide-area monitoring in order to be able to provide early warning of the presence of CBRN material as well as a full range of CBRN threats, and our solutions are best placed to provide them with this capability.”