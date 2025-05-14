Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KEFI Gold and Copper set to capitalise on Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia mining boom

KEFI

KEFI Gold and Copper is on the cusp of a transformative phase, with its flagship Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia nearing full-scale launch and significant advancements in its Saudi Arabian ventures. This momentum is underpinned by strategic partnerships, robust financing, and favourable geopolitical shifts, positioning KEFI as a compelling prospect for investors seeking exposure to emerging mining frontiers.

The Tulu Kapi project, located in western Ethiopia, has reached a critical juncture. With government approvals secured and contractor preparations underway, KEFI anticipates finalising definitive documentation imminently, paving the way for full-scale project initiation. The project’s initial production life is projected at over seven years, with an average annual output of 167,000 ounces of gold. This translates into projected net cash flows for project shareholders ranging between \$1.1 billion and \$1.6 billion, presenting a compelling value proposition.

A significant development bolstering KEFI’s position is the inclusion of BCM Group as a key member of the Tulu Kapi project syndicate. BCM’s commitment encompasses full mining services, procurement of the mining fleet, and a contribution of approximately \$23 million in pre-production costs through Equity Risk Notes. This partnership not only enhances the project’s financial robustness but also underscores the confidence of industry leaders in KEFI’s strategic direction.

In Saudi Arabia, KEFI’s exploration activities continue to gain traction. The company has made notable progress in its copper-gold exploration projects, particularly at the Hawiah and Jibal Qutman sites. These projects are situated in the highly mineralised Precambrian Shield region, offering substantial potential for resource expansion. KEFI’s strategic realignment and management enhancements in Saudi Arabia reflect its commitment to capitalising on these opportunities.

The broader geopolitical landscape further augments KEFI’s prospects. Ethiopia’s stabilising political environment and commitment to modernising its mining sector create a conducive backdrop for KEFI’s operations. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s strategic initiatives to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment in mining align with KEFI’s expansion plans. These favourable conditions, coupled with KEFI’s proactive engagement with local communities and adherence to international standards, reinforce its position as a responsible and forward-looking mining entity.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper clears key financing hurdle

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc announces a key milestone as Ethiopia ratifies its membership for Africa Finance Corporation, paving the way for Tulu Kapi Gold Project financing.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper: Ethiopian approval paves way for Tulu Kapi project launch

KEFI Gold and Copper plc advances its Tulu Kapi Gold Project as Ethiopia's Council of Ministers approves Africa Finance Corporation's country membership, paving the way for financing.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances Tulu Kapi with BCM Partnership

KEFI Gold and Copper plc has welcomed BCM Group as a Project syndicate member, enhancing its Tulu Kapi Gold project and securing vital funding commitments.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances Tulu Kapi project launch and financing

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc updates on the Tulu Kapi Project launch, showcasing significant advancements and strong stakeholder support in gold and copper exploration.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper GMCO wins tender for Al Hajar North Exploration Licence

KEFI Gold and Copper plc's joint venture triumph in Saudi Arabia's Al Hajar North Exploration License highlights its strategic growth in mineral exploration and development.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Co-Lenders’ Boards and Committees Approve Project

KEFI has now been advised that both banks have also processed Board approvals for the Tulu Kapi project.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.