KEFI Gold and Copper set to capitalise on Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia mining boom

KEFI Gold and Copper is on the cusp of a transformative phase, with its flagship Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia nearing full-scale launch and significant advancements in its Saudi Arabian ventures. This momentum is underpinned by strategic partnerships, robust financing, and favourable geopolitical shifts, positioning KEFI as a compelling prospect for investors seeking exposure to emerging mining frontiers.

The Tulu Kapi project, located in western Ethiopia, has reached a critical juncture. With government approvals secured and contractor preparations underway, KEFI anticipates finalising definitive documentation imminently, paving the way for full-scale project initiation. The project’s initial production life is projected at over seven years, with an average annual output of 167,000 ounces of gold. This translates into projected net cash flows for project shareholders ranging between \$1.1 billion and \$1.6 billion, presenting a compelling value proposition.

A significant development bolstering KEFI’s position is the inclusion of BCM Group as a key member of the Tulu Kapi project syndicate. BCM’s commitment encompasses full mining services, procurement of the mining fleet, and a contribution of approximately \$23 million in pre-production costs through Equity Risk Notes. This partnership not only enhances the project’s financial robustness but also underscores the confidence of industry leaders in KEFI’s strategic direction.

In Saudi Arabia, KEFI’s exploration activities continue to gain traction. The company has made notable progress in its copper-gold exploration projects, particularly at the Hawiah and Jibal Qutman sites. These projects are situated in the highly mineralised Precambrian Shield region, offering substantial potential for resource expansion. KEFI’s strategic realignment and management enhancements in Saudi Arabia reflect its commitment to capitalising on these opportunities.

The broader geopolitical landscape further augments KEFI’s prospects. Ethiopia’s stabilising political environment and commitment to modernising its mining sector create a conducive backdrop for KEFI’s operations. Similarly, Saudi Arabia’s strategic initiatives to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment in mining align with KEFI’s expansion plans. These favourable conditions, coupled with KEFI’s proactive engagement with local communities and adherence to international standards, reinforce its position as a responsible and forward-looking mining entity.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.