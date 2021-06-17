JPMorgan European Discovery Trust declare a final dividend of 5.5p per share

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced that, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, a final dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be paid on 30th July 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 25th June 2021 (ex dividend date 24th June 2021).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.