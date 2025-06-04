Follow us on:

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust April Factsheet continues strong upward share price trend

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Plc (LON:JEDT) has published its monthly factsheet for the period to 30 April 2025.

Over the five years to 30 April 2025, DirectorsTalk notes that the trust has delivered strong performance, with the share price rising to £17,953 from an initial £10,000 investment—outpacing both its NAV (£16,763) and the benchmark (£16,203). 

After a sharp post-pandemic rally in 2020–2021, the trust experienced a period of volatility, before recovering steadily from mid-2022. Notably, the share price has diverged positively from the NAV in the most recent year, indicating renewed investor confidence and a return to trading at a premium. 

With a 2.1% dividend yield and a total dividend of 10.5p last year, the trust continues to offer a compelling combination of income and capital growth.

