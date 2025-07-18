A new focus reshapes Europe’s small cap landscape

The air around smaller European companies has shifted, edged by a fresh strategic gaze that is quietly redrawing the outlines of risk and reward. Investors tuning out the din of headline dramas may have missed the subtle realignment unfolding beneath the surface, where agile managers are carving out positions ahead of infrastructure revolutions and defence spending surges. This recalibration hints at a landscape primed for opportunity rather than one weighed down by the geopolitical tremors dominating the broader markets.

Under the stewardship of Jon Ingram, Jack Featherby and Jules Bloch, JPMorgan European Discovery Trust has navigated away from the tempest of macroeconomic uncertainty to pinpoint companies at inflection points in their growth trajectories. Early moves to trim exposure to businesses vulnerable to cross-border shocks have set the stage for a markedly improved performance profile. By seeking out firms whose operational metrics are on an upward curve, whether through margin expansion, sales momentum or management reforms, the team has crafted a portfolio that balances solid foundations with the prospect of pronounced upside.

The past year has seen these managers reposition the trust with a view to Europe’s coming spending wave. Germany’s plans to rejuvenate roads, rail and energy networks promise to underpin a host of suppliers and contractors operating at the small-cap end of the spectrum. Allied to this, a decisive shift in defence outlays across the continent has sparked renewed demand for niche technology and manufacturing specialists. Rather than chasing headline names, the trust’s managers have scoured the mid-tier of the market for businesses that stand to benefit most from these large-scale programmes, often well before such tailwinds become apparent to consensus.

This disciplined approach has delivered tangible results. As at 30 June 2025, the trust not only held a lead over the broader European small-cap universe across one, three and five-year horizons but also topped its peer group over the most recent twelve months. Yet these figures tell only part of the story. More striking is how the portfolio’s composition has evolved: from an early-cycle bias to a finely tuned mix of cyclical beneficiaries and secular growers, each selected for clear catalysts and robust balance sheets.

In practice, this has meant backing specialist engineering firms spearheading next-generation transport systems, boutique software providers embedding AI into manufacturing processes and select consumer businesses leveraging premiumisation trends among European households. While general indices have been buffeted by inflation-linked pressures and currency fluctuations, these smaller names have often delivered more consistent trajectories, buoyed by niche market positions and management teams focused on execution rather than top-line scale alone.

Looking ahead, the opportunity in European small caps extends beyond cyclical upticks. Many of these companies remain under-researched, trading at valuations that do not fully reflect their growth potential or defensive qualities. In the hands of active managers who can identify inflection points before they become mainstream themes, this segment offers a compelling backdrop for patient capital. Whether the next catalyst arises from regulatory change, a breakthrough in sustainable technologies or cross-border consolidation, the current positioning within the trust aims to capture such developments in their early stages.

Nonetheless, vigilance remains paramount. Geopolitical tensions and uneven economic recovery across regions can quickly introduce volatility, especially for smaller enterprises with less diversified revenue streams. The trust’s team mitigates this by maintaining a rigorous risk framework, ensuring that no single holding or sector concentration poses an outsized threat to the overall portfolio’s resilience. This blend of opportunity-driven selection and disciplined risk control underpins their conviction in the long-term case for Europe’s less trodden equity corridors.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.