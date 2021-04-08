Jarvis Securities successfully raises gross proceeds of £2.2 million

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM), the AIM quoted stockbroking, administration services and solutions provider, announced on 7 April 2021 the launch of a conditional sale of Treasury Shares via PrimaryBid.

The Company is pleased to announce that the PrimaryBid Offer successfully completed and closed at 9 p.m. on 7 April 2021 and accordingly 898,100 Ordinary Shares, being Treasury Shares have been sold, subject to shareholder approval.

Following the successful closing of the PrimaryBid Offer, the Company has raised gross proceeds of £2.2 million at 250 pence per ordinary share from more than 780 individual investors via the PrimaryBid Offer. The PrimaryBid Offer is subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting of the Jarvis Securities to be held on 4 May 2021, as mentioned in the Company’s announcement yesterday. If shareholder approval is granted then the 898,100 Ordinary Shares, being Treasury Shares, will transfer out of Treasury with effect of 5 May 2021, following which there will be no further ordinary shares held as Treasury Shares by the Company. A further update will be provided at that time.