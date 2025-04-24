Follow us on:

Japan’s real estate and tech rally lifts Nikkei

Fidelity

Investor confidence surged in Tokyo as Japan’s Nikkei 225 posted fresh gains, powered by a revitalised real estate sector and robust performances from major tech and industrial players. With bullish sentiment spilling over into banking and textiles, the index’s latest move could signal deeper momentum for equities across Asia’s biggest developed market.

The Nikkei 225 closed Thursday up 0.61%, defying broader market volatility and showing signs of renewed sector-specific strength. Key to the day’s upward push were sharp gains in Real Estate, Banking, and Textile sectors, which helped buoy the index against a backdrop of mixed trading elsewhere on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Leading the charge was Yaskawa Electric Corp., a standout performer with a 6.18% gain, closing at ¥2,927.50. The industrial automation company continues to capture investor attention amid increased global focus on factory automation and robotics, underscoring its role as a bellwether for manufacturing sentiment. Nintendo Co Ltd also impressed, adding 5.62% to finish at ¥11,000.00, as investor optimism around its next-generation console and strong IP pipeline drove demand. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd followed suit with a 4.95% increase, reflecting investor confidence in Japan’s export-oriented manufacturing prowess.

Despite the positive close, not all stocks rode the rally. East Japan Railway Co. suffered the day’s sharpest decline, dropping 5.70% to ¥3,075.00. The fall may reflect concerns over consumer mobility or potential operational disruptions. Nichirei Corp. and Nitori Holdings Co Ltd also ended the session in the red, down 5.11% and 4.80% respectively, suggesting a possible rotation out of consumer and logistics-heavy equities in favour of cyclicals and capital goods.

Market breadth, however, told a more cautious tale. Decliners outpaced advancers with 2,032 stocks in the red against 1,583 gainers, and 237 unchanged, indicating that the day’s rally was driven by select sectors rather than a broad-based uptrend. Nevertheless, the dip in the Nikkei Volatility Index by 1.10% to 27.84 hints at a modest decline in investor uncertainty, which could lay the groundwork for steadier flows into Japanese equities in the near term.

Commodities markets added a supportive backdrop to the trading day. Crude oil and Brent both advanced modestly, up 0.87% and 0.80% respectively, suggesting a stable outlook for energy prices. Meanwhile, gold futures jumped 1.56% to $3,345.55 per troy ounce, reflecting persistent demand for safe-haven assets despite equity gains.

Currency movements showed the yen slightly strengthening, with USD/JPY falling 0.56% to 142.59 and EUR/JPY easing 0.22% to 161.97. This trend may benefit importers while slightly tempering the export advantage typically afforded by a weaker yen.

Thursday’s market action paints a picture of selective optimism, where investor appetite is increasingly directed toward companies with strong innovation pipelines and international exposure. For those tracking Japan’s economic pulse through its equities, the upward moves by firms like Yaskawa, Nintendo, and Sumitomo Electric are signals worth watching closely.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) aims to be the key investment of choice for those seeking Japanese companies exposure. The Trust has a ‘growth at reasonable price’ (GARP) investment style and approach – which involves identifying companies whose growth prospects are being under-appreciated or are not fully recognised by other investors. 

