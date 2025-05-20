Nikkei 225 climbs as market eyes trade talks and corporate moves

Japan’s stock market opened the week with a notable uptick, driven by optimism surrounding U.S.-Japan trade negotiations and strategic corporate developments. The Nikkei 225 surged by 329 points, or 0.9%, reaching 37,830 in early Tuesday trading, effectively rebounding from the previous session’s downturn.

This positive momentum was underpinned by a modest rise in U.S. futures, despite Moody’s recent downgrade of the U.S. credit outlook. The broader Topix index also experienced gains, extending its recent upward trajectory. Investors are closely monitoring the ongoing U.S.-Japan trade discussions, with hopes pinned on a finalized agreement by June.

In the corporate sphere, Nippon Steel’s announcement of a $14 billion investment in U.S. Steel’s operations has garnered significant attention. Additionally, Toyota Industries witnessed an impressive 8.3% surge amid speculation of a potential buyout offer from Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda, with local media suggesting an official announcement could arrive by June. Other notable gainers included Toyota Motor, Advantest, and Mizuho Financial, reflecting a broad-based confidence across sectors.

