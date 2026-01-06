Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Investors are returning to Europe’s broadest index

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

The STOXX 600 has passed 600 for the first time, and markets barely flinched. Rather than reacting to a single event, investors are steadily shifting capital into European equities with broader exposure and better risk balance.

Miners like Glencore and Rio Tinto are moving higher as metal prices rise, giving the index a push without relying on speculative momentum. This reflects a clear shift: capital is moving towards assets tied to real-world demand, with inflation protection built in. These companies are being bought for cash flow and pricing power. Technology stocks, by contrast, have cooled. Investors are taking profits after a strong run and reallocating into sectors with more grounded valuations.

Inflation continues to ease across the eurozone, and early business activity numbers are stabilising. Central banks are still cautious, but expectations for rate cuts later this year are building.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Investors are returning to Europe’s broadest index

The STOXX 600 has passed 600 for the first time as investors rotate into stable earnings and real assets across Europe.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust November Factsheet 2025

As at 30 November 2025, the Trust reported net assets of £651.5 million, positive longer term performance against its benchmark, and a diversified portfolio positioned to benefit from recovery and growth across European smaller companies.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Europe stocks climb as banks and energy shift the narrative

European stocks are climbing as banks and energy lead a selective investor rotation into cash-generative sectors.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Europe stocks climb as renewables react to US permit decision

Europe stocks climbed as a US court decision opened the door for renewable firms to regain momentum across international markets.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Fresh signals from Europe as capital repositions

European markets show renewed sector rotation as investors favour banks and respond to stock-specific catalysts like Bayer’s legal breakthrough.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPM European Discovery predicts growth outlook on military spend and ECB interest rate reduction

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust reported that it outperformed its benchmark in October, helped by positions in aerospace and defence and electronic equipment.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple