European markets steady as mining earnings take centre stage

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equities opened the week with modest gains as investors turned their focus squarely towards a dense earnings calendar, led by major mining groups.

The pan regional benchmark STOXX Europe 600 edged higher in early dealings, supported in part by strength in the basic resources sector. Moves were measured, but the direction of travel was positive as investors assessed the next phase of the reporting season.

Mining stocks are a central focus this week as several large resource companies prepare to release results. Given the sector’s leverage to commodity prices and global industrial demand, these updates will be closely analysed for signals on pricing power, capital discipline and forward guidance.

The broader earnings season has so far delivered a relatively constructive picture. A significant share of companies have reported results ahead of expectations, helping to sustain valuations despite persistent questions around growth and interest rates.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

