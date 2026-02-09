Follow us on:

European equities steady as financials and corporate moves support sentiment

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European stock markets opened the week with modest gains, as strength in the banking sector and renewed corporate activity provided a measure of stability in a market still navigating mixed global signals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged higher, buoyed in part by banking shares, which drew attention following a standout performance from UniCredit. The Italian lender reported record annual profits exceeding €10.5 billion, driven by strong interest income and operational efficiency. UniCredit’s investment in stakes across other European banks, including Germany’s Commerzbank and Greece’s Alpha Bank, signals a more assertive regional footprint. These cross-border moves suggest a deliberate effort to position for consolidation or influence in key markets.

Elsewhere, M&A activity added to the constructive tone. Shares in InPost rose sharply after a consortium including private equity and logistics players agreed to acquire the Polish parcel locker firm in a deal valued above $9 billion.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

