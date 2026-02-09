European equities steady as financials and corporate moves support sentiment

European stock markets opened the week with modest gains, as strength in the banking sector and renewed corporate activity provided a measure of stability in a market still navigating mixed global signals.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged higher, buoyed in part by banking shares, which drew attention following a standout performance from UniCredit. The Italian lender reported record annual profits exceeding €10.5 billion, driven by strong interest income and operational efficiency. UniCredit’s investment in stakes across other European banks, including Germany’s Commerzbank and Greece’s Alpha Bank, signals a more assertive regional footprint. These cross-border moves suggest a deliberate effort to position for consolidation or influence in key markets.

Elsewhere, M&A activity added to the constructive tone. Shares in InPost rose sharply after a consortium including private equity and logistics players agreed to acquire the Polish parcel locker firm in a deal valued above $9 billion.

