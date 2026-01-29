European stocks edge higher as earnings and global risks guide investor focus

European equities moved higher as a wave of corporate earnings provided support across several key sectors, helping to steady investor sentiment despite ongoing geopolitical concerns. The STOXX Europe 600 posted modest gains, with performance driven by strong company updates and selective optimism about the earnings outlook.

Consumer-facing firms and commodity producers were among the standout performers, with investors responding positively to improved forecasts and signs of operational resilience.

In the resources sector, Glencore announced an 11% decline in annual copper production but maintained guidance for the year ahead. The market welcomed this stability, particularly against a backdrop of steady copper pricing and ongoing demand from industrial end markets.

Energy stocks also found renewed interest, supported by strong underlying prices and heightened attention to global supply routes. Developments in the Red Sea and surrounding regions remained on investors’ radar, but so far have not disrupted market flows significantly.

