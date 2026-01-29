Follow us on:

European stocks edge higher as earnings and global risks guide investor focus

European equities moved higher as a wave of corporate earnings provided support across several key sectors, helping to steady investor sentiment despite ongoing geopolitical concerns. The STOXX Europe 600 posted modest gains, with performance driven by strong company updates and selective optimism about the earnings outlook.

Consumer-facing firms and commodity producers were among the standout performers, with investors responding positively to improved forecasts and signs of operational resilience.

In the resources sector, Glencore announced an 11% decline in annual copper production but maintained guidance for the year ahead. The market welcomed this stability, particularly against a backdrop of steady copper pricing and ongoing demand from industrial end markets.

Energy stocks also found renewed interest, supported by strong underlying prices and heightened attention to global supply routes. Developments in the Red Sea and surrounding regions remained on investors’ radar, but so far have not disrupted market flows significantly.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

European stocks gain ground as earnings season highlights resilience across key sectors.
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc reported a robust calendar-year 2025 performance, with its share price rising 37.4% and NAV up 34.3%, both comfortably ahead of the MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap Index.
European stocks moved higher as concerns over US–Greenland tensions eased.
Utilities rise as investors respond to stable revenue signals from UK offshore auction.
Since taking over in March 2024, JEDT’s new management team has strengthened performance while positioning the portfolio for volatile market conditions.
The STOXX 600 has passed 600 for the first time as investors rotate into stable earnings and real assets across Europe.

