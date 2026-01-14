European shares edge up as UK auction lifts utilities

Follow us on:

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

European equity markets moved modestly higher on Monday, supported by a stronger showing in utilities after key players secured favourable terms in the UK’s latest offshore wind auction. The broader STOXX 600 index rose slightly, with investor sentiment shaped by both company-specific developments and a more cautious geopolitical backdrop.

Shares in Germany’s RWE and the UK’s SSE outperformed after both companies were awarded contracts under the UK’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme. These long-term agreements lock in electricity prices, effectively offering predictable income for renewable energy projects.

The UK auction outcome marks a shift in policy calibration after a previous round failed to attract bids due to cost concerns. This adjustment suggests governments remain responsive to industry signals, a factor that can reduce policy risk in capital-intensive sectors.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

