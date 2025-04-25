Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Invest in the future of energy with SAE’s £60m battery storage project

SAE Renewables

SAE’s innovative £60 million battery storage project at the former Uskmouth Power Station in Newport is set to transform the UK’s energy landscape. This strategic initiative not only repurposes a historic coal-fired site but also positions SAE at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, offering investors a compelling opportunity in the rapidly expanding battery storage market.

SAE’s ambitious plan to convert the decommissioned Uskmouth Power Station into one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage facilities marks a significant milestone in the nation’s transition to sustainable energy. The £60 million investment underscores SAE’s commitment to leveraging existing infrastructure for modern energy solutions, aligning with broader environmental goals and offering substantial potential returns for investors.

The Uskmouth project is designed to store excess electricity generated from renewable sources like wind and solar, releasing it during peak demand periods. This capability is crucial for stabilizing the grid and ensuring a consistent energy supply, addressing one of the primary challenges in renewable energy integration.

SAE has successfully secured funding to advance this project, demonstrating strong financial backing and confidence in its execution. The company’s proactive approach in obtaining necessary approvals and engaging with stakeholders reflects a well-structured plan poised for timely implementation.

The strategic location of the Uskmouth site offers logistical advantages, including existing grid connections and proximity to renewable energy generation sites. This enhances the project’s efficiency and reduces additional infrastructure costs, further solidifying its investment appeal.

As the UK government emphasizes the importance of energy storage in achieving net-zero emissions, projects like SAE’s Uskmouth facility are positioned to benefit from supportive policies and potential incentives. The growing demand for reliable, clean energy solutions presents a favorable market environment for such developments.

SAE’s initiative not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also offers economic benefits, including job creation and regional development. By transforming a former coal power station into

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables Rebecca Evans

SAE Renewables welcomes Cabinet Secretary to one of the largest Battery Storage sites in the UK

Significant progress being made in delivering one of the UK's largest battery energy storage sites
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures 15-year contract in Capacity Round Auction

SAE Renewables Limited secures a significant 15-year contract to deliver reliable electricity to the National Grid, enhancing its AW1 Battery Storage project.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables CEO sets out vision for Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) is redefining Uskmouth as a leading UK Battery Storage site, supporting the shift to Net Zero and bolstering energy security.
Analyst Reports

Equity Research Reports Latest on UK Stocks

Stay informed on UK stock trends with insights from top analysts. Explore recent equity research reports highlighting key performance and growth prospects.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables Limited Receives Final Payment for Uskmouth BESS Project – Zeus Capital

SAE Renewables Limited secures £1.3 million for its Uskmouth BESS project, marking key progress in its renewable energy initiatives and growth potential.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables receives final payment from Battery project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables Limited secures final £1.25m payment from EL (Uskmouth) Limited for a £9.8m Battery project, advancing its sustainable energy strategy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.