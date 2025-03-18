SAE Renewables welcomes Cabinet Secretary to one of the largest Battery Storage sites in the UK

SAE Renewables (LON:SAE) was delighted to welcome Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning to its Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park (USEP). The Cabinet Secretary was able to see the significant progress being made in delivering one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage sites and our vision for USEP, which will provide security of electricity supply for the region and facilitate the development more renewable energy generation, as well as support the region in becoming a leader in AI by facilitating the development of data centres.

The USEP is utilising the existing infrastructure from decades of operation of coal fired power stations at the Uskmouth site. The Cabinet Secretary saw how all of the electrical grid infrastructure needed was already in place and was able to see how batteries for the first battery storage project have already been delivered to site via USEP’s own railway line, reducing the impact on local roads and the environment.

The USEP is a key enabler for economic growth and supporting the Welsh Government’s decarbonisation targets. The progress in delivering over 3.5GWh of Battery Storage will be vital as the area looks to maintain and attract investment, especially in new technologies and specifically AI.

CEO Graham Reid said: “Our strategy is completely aligned with Government policy, and we were delighted to be able to discuss the role that USEP plays with the Welsh Government. I would like to thank the Cabinet Secretary for her support and time in helping unlock investment and supporting the delivery of our vision at USEP.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: “The repurposing of this former coal-fired power station demonstrates exactly the kind of innovative, sustainable development we want to see in Wales, creating new opportunities while helping us meet our decarbonisation goals. The scale of battery storage being delivered at Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park will support our move toward using renewable energy to meet our energy demand.

“Sites like this are absolutely critical for providing the low-carbon flexibility we need and will play a vital role in maintaining our network security through rapid response services, while supporting the wider integration of renewables across our electricity grid.”

