Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

SAE Renewables welcomes Cabinet Secretary to one of the largest Battery Storage sites in the UK

SAE Renewables Rebecca Evans

SAE Renewables (LON:SAE) was delighted to welcome Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning to its Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park (USEP). The Cabinet Secretary was able to see the significant progress being made in delivering one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage sites and our vision for USEP, which will provide security of electricity supply for the region and facilitate the development more renewable energy generation, as well as support the region in becoming a leader in AI by facilitating the development of data centres. 

The USEP is utilising the existing infrastructure from decades of operation of coal fired power stations at the Uskmouth site. The Cabinet Secretary saw how all of the electrical grid infrastructure needed was already in place and was able to see how batteries for the first battery storage project have already  been delivered to site via USEP’s own railway line, reducing the impact on local roads and the environment.

The USEP is a key enabler for economic growth and supporting the Welsh Government’s decarbonisation targets. The progress in delivering over 3.5GWh of Battery Storage will be vital as the area looks to maintain and attract investment, especially in new technologies and specifically AI. 

CEO Graham Reid said: “Our strategy is completely aligned with Government policy, and we were delighted to be able to discuss the role that USEP plays with the Welsh Government. I would like to thank the Cabinet Secretary for her support and time in helping unlock investment and supporting the delivery of our vision at USEP.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans said: “The repurposing of this former coal-fired power station demonstrates exactly the kind of innovative, sustainable development we want to see in Wales, creating new opportunities while helping us meet our decarbonisation goals. The scale of battery storage being delivered at Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park will support our move toward using renewable energy to meet our energy demand.

“Sites like this are absolutely critical for providing the low-carbon flexibility we need and will play a vital role in maintaining our network security through rapid response services, while supporting the wider integration of renewables across our electricity grid.”

SAE Renewables
SAE Renewables Rebecca Evans

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables secures 15-year contract in Capacity Round Auction

SAE Renewables Limited secures a significant 15-year contract to deliver reliable electricity to the National Grid, enhancing its AW1 Battery Storage project.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables CEO sets out vision for Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) is redefining Uskmouth as a leading UK Battery Storage site, supporting the shift to Net Zero and bolstering energy security.
Analyst Reports

Equity Research Reports Latest on UK Stocks

Stay informed on UK stock trends with insights from top analysts. Explore recent equity research reports highlighting key performance and growth prospects.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables Limited Receives Final Payment for Uskmouth BESS Project – Zeus Capital

SAE Renewables Limited secures £1.3 million for its Uskmouth BESS project, marking key progress in its renewable energy initiatives and growth potential.
SAE Renewables

SAE Renewables receives final payment from Battery project at Uskmouth

SAE Renewables Limited secures final £1.25m payment from EL (Uskmouth) Limited for a £9.8m Battery project, advancing its sustainable energy strategy.
Energy Shares

Best UK Energy Shares 2025

Explore top UK energy shares for 2025, featuring promising growth strategies and investment cases. Discover insights on leading companies like SAE Renewables and Drax Group.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.