SAE Renewables and the rising tide of marine energy

Tidal energy is gaining increased attention as a consistent and predictable form of renewable power. Among the companies driving this growth is SAE Renewables, a marine energy firm headquartered in Edinburgh. Originally founded as SIMEC Atlantis Energy, SAE has become a leading name in tidal stream power through its flagship project, MeyGen.

The MeyGen Tidal Array

SAE Renewables operates the MeyGen tidal array in the Pentland Firth, Scotland. It is currently the world’s largest operational tidal stream project, featuring four 1.5 MW turbines with a combined output of 6 MW. In 2025, all four turbines achieved full operational capacity, allowing the site to exceed 50 GWh of generated electricity. This makes MeyGen the first tidal stream array globally to reach such a milestone.

Plans are in place to expand the MeyGen site significantly, potentially reaching hundreds of megawatts in capacity by 2029. This expansion is supported by Contracts for Difference, which provide long-term price stability for renewable generators.

Integration with Battery Storage

To support a more resilient and flexible energy system, SAE is developing battery energy storage systems (BESS) alongside its tidal initiatives. Two major storage projects are in development:

AW2 at Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park in Wales, a 250 MW battery project in partnership with Econergy.

in Wales, a 250 MW battery project in partnership with Econergy. Mey BESS in Scotland, located near the MeyGen site, aimed at balancing tidal output with grid demand.

The Uskmouth site is also home to the earlier AW1 battery project, which secured funding and a 15-year capacity market agreement in 2023.

SAE Renewables is actively positioning itself as a vertically integrated marine energy operator. It maintains a stake in Proteus Marine Renewables, a technology spin-out dedicated to turbine development. This strategy ensures the company can advance both generation and technology innovation under its umbrella.

SAE’s approach to combining marine generation with storage capacity is helping set a precedent in the renewable energy sector. By demonstrating the viability of tidal power at scale, SAE supports the case for tidal energy as a stable complement to other renewables like wind and solar.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.