Ilika steps up commercial engagement at Stuttgart battery industry gathering

Ilika plc has confirmed that it will exhibit at The Battery Show Europe, taking place from 9 to 11 June 2026 at Messe Stuttgart. The event is one of the largest battery-focused exhibitions in Europe and brings together manufacturers, automotive groups, materials suppliers and technology developers across the electrification value chain.

Industry exhibitions of this scale concentrate potential customers and partners into a single venue, creating a practical environment for progressing discussions around qualification, integration and supply.

Ilika’s participation will include a technical contribution from Denis Pasero, who is scheduled to deliver an Open Tech Talk and take part in a panel discussion.

