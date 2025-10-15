New pathways emerging in the powering of miniature medical devices

For years, the challenge of powering the smallest implanted medical devices has held back the pace of miniaturisation in healthcare technology. Conventional battery formats have dictated both the size and complexity of these devices, limiting how deeply or delicately they can be placed within the body. That constraint is now beginning to dissolve, as Ilika’s solid state battery technology intersects with a novel charging method that turns sound itself into energy.

In collaboration with Piezo Energy Technologies, Ilika has demonstrated how its Stereax solid state batteries can be recharged wirelessly using directed ultrasound. The test scenario mimicked a medical implant recharging inside the body, showing that even at miniature scales, reliable power transfer is achievable through tissue using safe ultrasound fields.

