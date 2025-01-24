Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

hVIVO Secures Landmark £3.2 Million Contract: Cavendish

hVIVO plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a leading provider of human challenge trial services, has made headlines with the announcement of its largest standalone hLAB contract to date. The £3.2 million project showcases the company’s growing capabilities and highlights its recent advancements in laboratory capacity.

The agreement involves hLAB, hVIVO’s specialist virology and immunology laboratory, providing exclusive services for a US-based biotechnology client. Notably, this contract includes virology and immunology lab support for an international, multi-site Phase 2 clinical study of an influenza drug candidate. With work on the study commencing immediately, hLAB is poised to deliver across the 5,000 trial participants recruited globally.

A Milestone Achievement for hVIVO

This £3.2 million deal builds on an earlier £0.5 million commitment, making it a landmark achievement for hVIVO. It demonstrates the success of the company’s standalone laboratory services, which were launched in September 2024. The majority of the project revenue is expected to be recognised in 2025, with the remaining portion following in 2026.

Commenting on this significant development, Cavendish Research Director Mike Mitchell stated, “Today’s news demonstrates further long-term value potential arising from hVIVO’s platforms, with revenue diversification alongside the company’s existing human challenge trial work.”

The Role of hVIVO’s Canary Wharf Facility

Central to hVIVO’s ability to secure such large-scale contracts is its new, state-of-the-art facility at Canary Wharf. Since its opening, the site has tripled the company’s laboratory capacity, enabling a broader range of standalone virology and immunology services for preclinical and clinical drug development. These include assay development, sample handling, and optimisation via a sophisticated biobank facility.

The added capacity has positioned hVIVO as a key partner for pharmaceutical innovators, creating a new, high-margin revenue stream. Recent successes, such as the £11.5 million contract signed in December with a global pharmaceutical client, further underline the company’s growth trajectory.

Final Thoughts

hVIVO plc’s latest contract is not only a testament to its operational excellence but also a reflection of its expanding role within the healthcare sector. As the company continues to attract high-profile clients and diversify its revenue streams, the future looks promising. Investors will be watching closely as hVIVO delivers on this project and releases its FY24 trading update by February 2025.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    hVIVO

    hVIVO hLAB signs new £2.7m contract

    hVIVO plc's hLAB signs a £2.7m contract to lead virology services for a US biotech's Phase 2 influenza study, marking its largest deal yet.
    hVIVO plc

    hVIVO successfully completes pilot hMPV characterisation study

    hVIVO plc, a leading CRO, successfully completes a pilot study for hMPV challenge trials, paving the way for new vaccines and antivirals.
    hVIVO plc

    hVIVO publishes breakthrough COVID-19 biomarker study in Nature Communications

    hVIVO plc announces a breakthrough in identifying biomarkers for respiratory infections, published in Nature Communications, advancing diagnostics and patient care.
    hVIVO

    hVIVO signs £11.5m contract for antiviral RSV study with global pharma client

    hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge trials, secures an £11.5M contract with a global pharma client to test an antiviral using its RSV model.
    hVIVO plc

    hVIVO CEO Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan presenting in-person at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

    hVIVO

    hVIVO reports positive results from RSV antiviral human challenge trial

    hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge trials, announces positive results for Enanta Pharmaceuticals' RSV antiviral candidate EDP-323 in a recent study.

    Latest Brokers Talk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.