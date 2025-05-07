Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Targeting inflammation with precision in viral challenge trials

hVIVO-plc

hVIVO’s latest studies, presented at the ESCMID 2025 Conference, demonstrate the powerful utility of immunomodulators in human challenge models using wild-type viruses. These trials, which replicate natural infection conditions, offer a unique opportunity to observe the interplay between viruses and host immune responses in real-time. In two distinct cohorts—healthy adults infected with Influenza A and asthmatic individuals challenged with human rhinovirus (HRV-16)—investigators identified specific immunological signatures and clinical endpoints that illuminate the mechanisms of disease progression and response to treatment.

The Influenza challenge involved 27 healthy adults screened for low pre-existing immunity. Of these, 56% became infected, with 21% developing febrile illness. A subset of 25 participants underwent in-depth blood transcriptomic and biomarker analysis. These revealed distinct inflammatory profiles correlated with symptom severity. Elevated markers such as CCL8, CXCL10, and IL1β rose in tandem with viral load, symptom intensity, and temperature spikes. Notably, this detailed immunophenotyping allowed investigators to categorise participants into febrile and afebrile phenotypes, each showing differing magnitudes of systemic inflammation and viral shedding. These findings validate the ability of human challenge models to provide robust endpoints for evaluating the efficacy and mechanism of action of immunomodulatory therapies.

Parallel studies in asthmatic volunteers challenged with HRV-16 offered similarly rich insights. Among 13 inoculated patients, 11 developed infection. Of these, four experienced a clinically meaningful loss of asthma control, defined by a ≥0.5 change in the Asthma Control Questionnaire. This subgroup showed pronounced lower respiratory tract (LRT) symptoms, peak expiratory flow (PEF) declines, and notable changes in inflammatory biomarkers and blood immune cell counts. Importantly, the onset of upper respiratory tract (URT) symptoms and inflammation consistently preceded LRT involvement, suggesting a window for early intervention with targeted immunomodulators. These findings underscore the potential for post-exposure or pre-symptomatic treatment strategies that could dramatically improve outcomes in respiratory virus-triggered asthma exacerbations.

Both studies reveal tightly coupled viral kinetics and immune responses, forming a solid foundation for future therapeutic evaluation. The early surge of inflammatory markers ahead of clinical decline provides a critical opportunity to test prophylactic or early-onset immunomodulator therapies. Unlike traditional antivirals that aim to suppress viral replication, immunomodulators engage the host response, offering a more nuanced approach to managing disease burden and improving patient outcomes.

By defining clear immunological and clinical endpoints, these studies significantly bolster the confidence in using challenge trials to investigate next-generation treatments. They also highlight the capability of hVIVO’s platform to de-risk clinical development by providing early, mechanism-based readouts in controlled settings. This approach accelerates therapeutic validation and provides a path to precision targeting of inflammation, especially in vulnerable subpopulations like those with asthma.

hVIVO has shown that human challenge models not only mimic real-world infections but are instrumental in refining the development of immunomodulators. The precision and control of these models allow researchers to link biological signals to clinical changes, ensuring that treatments are evaluated in the right population, at the right time, with the right endpoints.

hVIVO plc (formerly Open Orphan plc) is a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials, providing end-to-end early clinical development services for its broad and long-standing client base of biopharma companies.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

hVIVO plc

hVIVO to host Final Results Analyst Briefing on 10 April 2025

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a leader in human challenge clinical trials, will announce its 2024 results on April 10, 2025, with an analyst briefing to follow.
hVIVO

hVIVO expands hLAB and biobank service with Cryostore acquisition

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, has acquired Cryo-Store Limited to enhance its biobank and laboratory services with advanced storage solutions.
hVIVO

hVIVO signs new £2 million hMPV characterisation study contract

hVIVO plc secures a £2 million contract post-successful hMPV trial, advancing critical human challenge studies for future vaccine development.
Open Orphan

hVIVO reports positive results from RSV antiviral human challenge trial with Shionogi

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, reports successful Phase 2a results for Shionogi's RSV antiviral, S-337395, showing significant efficacy.
hVIVO

hVIVO and Inhalon Biopharma partner to test inhaled antiviral for RSV

hVIVO plc partners with Inhalon Biopharma to test IN-002, an inhaled antiviral for RSV, in a Phase 2a trial using their RSV Human Challenge Model.
hvivo plc

hVIVO plc Acquires two Clinical Research Units from CRS for €10.0m

hVIVO expands its clinical footprint by acquiring CRS, a German CRO, adding Phase I & II trial capabilities in Europe, enhancing strategic growth for 2025-2026.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.