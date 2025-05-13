Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

hVIVO proves it can deliver big on high-volume vaccine trials

hVIVO-plc

In the world of clinical research, few companies possess the operational muscle to deliver large-scale vaccine trials on accelerated timelines without compromising quality. hVIVO has just proven itself as one of those rare players. Partnering with a US-based biotech company, hVIVO took on the responsibility of executing a high-volume outpatient influenza vaccine trial involving approximately 5,000 participants across the US and UK. The UK target alone was formidable—1,000 participants needed to be recruited, screened, dosed, and followed for 26 weeks, all before the onset of flu season.

Despite the time-sensitive nature of the study, hVIVO’s team moved quickly from protocol delivery in June 2024 to recruitment kick-off in September 2024. This left a narrow window for feasibility assessments, operational planning, and resource mobilisation. What followed was a masterclass in agile clinical execution. hVIVO’s seamless coordination across pharmacy, laboratory services, recruitment, and site personnel ensured the study stayed on course. The team worked hand-in-hand with the sponsor’s clinical research associates, embedding them onsite to foster real-time collaboration and streamline communications.

Flexibility became the defining feature of hVIVO’s operational approach. Recognising the unpredictable turnout of participants—which fluctuated from as few as one or two to as many as 43 per session—the team adapted by running up to three dosing sessions a day, including weekends. These sessions were staffed by a carefully calibrated mix of nurses, doctors, clinical support staff, and phlebotomists, ensuring that every participant received high-quality care regardless of turnout variability.

hVIVO’s forward-thinking approach included conducting dry runs to optimise patient flow and facility usage before the trial even began. This pre-emptive planning allowed the team to handle high volumes efficiently while maintaining a smooth clinical process. Participants were screened through rigorous protocols involving blood tests, ECGs, BMI checks, and drug screening, followed by dosing and observation. Each was trained on how to self-monitor using home assessment kits and e-diaries, maximising data collection during the follow-up period.

Operational challenges such as extended waiting times were addressed with practical solutions like providing snacks to keep participants engaged and reduce dropout risk. The clinical administration team expertly managed documentation and triggered medical assessments when needed, ensuring no detail was overlooked. Simultaneously, hVIVO’s data management team ensured all clinical data were transferred seamlessly into the sponsor’s electronic systems, maintaining data integrity throughout.

hVIVO’s expertise in virology played a pivotal role in enhancing study outcomes. Their specialist scientists advised on sample collection and preservation techniques, ensuring that every sample provided maximum data value. Their operational modelling capabilities, based on years of experience running challenge trials, allowed them to predict recruitment rates, staffing needs, and resource allocations with impressive accuracy. This allowed the team to make real-time adjustments and maintain momentum throughout the trial.

Key performance metrics speak volumes about hVIVO’s capabilities. In just over six weeks, the team screened more than 1,100 participants and successfully dosed 817—an achievement made even more remarkable given the study’s scale and tight timelines. Screening exclusions were handled transparently, with around 40% disqualified due to medical history, 15% due to positive drug tests, and 25% based on health metrics such as BMI and vital signs.

This successful execution underscores hVIVO’s position as a premier clinical research organisation capable of delivering complex, large-scale vaccine trials with unmatched agility. The ability to adapt to fluctuating participant numbers, optimise operational resources, and deliver high-quality clinical outcomes within compressed timelines highlights hVIVO’s operational excellence and scientific leadership.

hVIVO plc (formerly Open Orphan plc) is a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials, providing end-to-end early clinical development services for its broad and long-standing client base of biopharma companies.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

hVIVO

hVIVO publishes 2024 report and announces Board changes

hVIVO plc announces the release of its 2024 Annual Report and upcoming AGM, along with notable board changes, including the departure of key directors.
hVIVO

hVIVO delivers record 2024 results, revenue up 11.9% and EBITDA up 25.9%

hVIVO plc reports impressive audited results for 2024, showcasing a revenue increase and strong EBITDA growth in the human challenge clinical trial sector.
hVIVO plc

hVIVO to host Final Results Analyst Briefing on 10 April 2025

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a leader in human challenge clinical trials, will announce its 2024 results on April 10, 2025, with an analyst briefing to follow.
hVIVO

hVIVO expands hLAB and biobank service with Cryostore acquisition

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, has acquired Cryo-Store Limited to enhance its biobank and laboratory services with advanced storage solutions.
hVIVO

hVIVO signs new £2 million hMPV characterisation study contract

hVIVO plc secures a £2 million contract post-successful hMPV trial, advancing critical human challenge studies for future vaccine development.
Open Orphan

hVIVO reports positive results from RSV antiviral human challenge trial with Shionogi

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, reports successful Phase 2a results for Shionogi's RSV antiviral, S-337395, showing significant efficacy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.