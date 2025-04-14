Follow us on:

Hercules Site Services joins Wessex Water’s new Civils Support Framework

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC), a leading technology enabled labour supply company for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, has announced that it has secured a place on the Wessex Water Civils Support Framework.

Wessex Water Services Limited is a top performing water and sewerage company as measured by Ofwat. It serves part of the southwest of England, supplying drinking water to circa 1.4 million customers and sewage services to some 2.9 million customers.

Hercules successfully tendered for a position on the new framework agreement for additional civils resources, which will include both our Labour Supply and Civil Projects divisions, to support Wessex Water with internal programme delivery and capital maintenance activities. Wessex Water has identified a need for investment of £3.65bn in 2025-30 which is more than double their previous spend of £1.5bn.

The framework agreement is divided into five lots to cater to the varied needs across different sites, and potable and waste-water infrastructure. The framework agreement is for a term of five years and may be extended for a further three years.

The lots are as follows:

Lot 1 – Site Works

Lot 2 – Main laying

Lot 3 – Potable Water Infrastructure

Lot 4 – Wastewater Infrastructure

Lot 5 – Reservoirs

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO of Hercules Site Services, said: “It’s great to see our Labour Supply and Civil Projects division going from strength to strength. With the water industry facing and addressing enormous challenges, our Civil Projects team has leveraged its experience to work with important partners throughout the industry. We are delighted to join Wessex Water’s Civils Support Framework. Wessex Water is a top performing water and sewage company as measured by Ofwat and we look forward to working closely with them.”

