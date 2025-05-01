Follow us on:

Tap into construction talent with Hercules Construction Academy

Hercules Site Services

A new opportunity is emerging for employers in the construction and infrastructure sectors to strengthen their workforce through a unique online seminar hosted by Hercules Construction Academy. This inaugural event will unveil the Academy’s new Employability Network for Employers, designed to give businesses a direct line to a pool of job-ready, professionally trained candidates.

Scheduled for 19th May at 2pm, the 30-minute virtual seminar will be led by Jon Burton, Business Manager at Hercules Construction Academy. Employers attending the session will discover how to partner with the Academy to streamline recruitment and gain access to candidates trained specifically for site-based roles. The event aims to support organisations facing skills shortages by aligning workforce needs with a talent pipeline already prepared to deliver on-site.

Hercules Construction Academy’s training programmes are tailored in close collaboration with industry leaders, ensuring that graduates hold the relevant qualifications, practical skills and site-readiness required by today’s employers. By joining the Employability Network, businesses will be among the first to engage with this talent—whether for immediate placements, apprenticeships or long-term hires.

The Academy’s approach is built on collaboration. Employers are not only invited to benefit from the network but also encouraged to contribute to the direction of training content, helping shape future cohorts to better meet evolving industry standards. This creates a feedback loop where the Academy’s offering remains tightly aligned with the practical realities of construction work, while employers gain confidence in the preparedness of their recruits.

For companies struggling to fill roles or looking to proactively build a future-ready workforce, Hercules Construction Academy offers a smart, strategic solution. This seminar will provide the starting point for building lasting partnerships that can address labour challenges while investing in skills development across the sector.

Hercules Construction Academy provides accredited training and employability services for individuals pursuing careers in construction. Its programmes are built around industry demand, ensuring every learner is equipped to become a valuable asset from day one.

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

