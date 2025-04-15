Follow us on:

Training ground for tomorrow’s builders draws parliamentary praise

Hercules Site Services

Backing from Westminster is strengthening momentum behind Nuneaton’s rising construction talent pipeline, as MP Jodie Gosling puts vocational training in the spotlight. A recent visit to Hercules Construction Academy reveals how strategic skills investment is reshaping futures—and attracting serious attention from policymakers and investors alike.

During her recent tour of Hercules Construction Academy, Gosling spent the day immersed in the environment where Nuneaton’s next generation of skilled construction professionals are being shaped. She spoke directly with students, instructors, and industry leaders, championing the vital role vocational training plays in fuelling local economic growth and creating long-term career opportunities. Her visit forms part of a broader push to support sectors that are foundational to Nuneaton’s economic landscape—and construction is firmly at the centre.

Hercules Construction Academy has earned its reputation for excellence by delivering high-quality, hands-on training that directly aligns with employer needs. By providing students with access to the latest construction techniques and equipment, the academy ensures its graduates are not just job-ready—they’re industry-ready. From groundworks to plant operations, learners are trained to meet the rising demand across infrastructure, housing, and commercial construction projects.

Gosling’s tour of the facility wasn’t just ceremonial. She engaged in candid discussions with students and staff, witnessing first-hand the academy’s impact on employability. Notably, she also took a spin on the Ride-On-Roller—an experience that underscored the immersive nature of the training and added a human touch to her visit. Her enthusiasm for the hands-on nature of the programme reflected the practical, solution-focused ethos that defines Hercules.

The MP’s interest comes at a time when the UK construction sector is facing both a labour shortage and a skills gap. Hercules Academy is positioned as part of the solution—delivering training that meets both immediate industry needs and long-term workforce development goals. For investors, this signals a compelling intersection of social impact and commercial viability.

Investment in vocational training isn’t just good PR—it’s smart economics. Hercules Academy reduces entry barriers to the construction industry, making it more inclusive while boosting productivity. The academy is also a pipeline for the broader Hercules Group’s workforce, further integrating training with real-world employment pathways. It’s an ecosystem that drives operational efficiency and supports regional regeneration.

The Nuneaton-based facility is more than just a training centre—it’s a blueprint for workforce innovation. As government and industry align on the importance of technical education, Hercules stands out as a ready-made model with demonstrable success. Gosling’s visit helps solidify its standing as a critical player in the future of the Midlands construction economy.

Hercules Construction Academy is part of Hercules Site Services, a leading provider of labour supply, civil engineering, and training services to the UK construction industry.

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Construction Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

