Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Graphite repositions for EV demand and supply chain shift

Tirupati Graphite

The graphite market is undergoing a structural transformation in 2026, as demand dynamics shift decisively in favour of electric vehicle battery production.

Graphite’s role in lithium-ion batteries, particularly as the dominant component by volume in the anode, has placed it at the centre of the EV revolution. Projections suggest that by 2036, battery-related applications will account for over 60% of total graphite demand, a sharp increase from just 8% in 2020.

The United States and European Union are pursuing policies to incentivise domestic production and processing, aiming to reduce dependence on China, which currently controls the vast majority of spherical graphite refinement. As battery gigafactories expand rapidly across North America and Europe, the resulting shortfall in local graphite supply presents a meaningful opportunity for new entrants and existing players to scale capacity closer to end-users.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Graphite repositions for EV demand and supply chain shift

Graphite is undergoing a structural shift as EV battery demand rises and supply chains diversify beyond China.

Graphite producers accelerate to meet battery demand outside China

Graphite demand is shifting fast as EVs soar and producers rush to build supply chains outside China, investors are watching closely.

Why critical minerals are becoming harder to ignore

Critical minerals are emerging as strategic assets with growing weight across energy, technology and national security.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite raises £3.1 million to support refinancing and restart plans

Tirupati Graphite has received £3.1 million in financing commitments through new convertible loan notes and a conditional placing, forming part of a wider refinancing plan.

Graphite is shifting from oversupplied material to strategic bottleneck

Graphite is shifting from oversupply to long-term shortage, with supply outside China struggling to keep pace with rising battery demand.

Graphite supply chains are shifting from mining to manufacturing

Graphite is becoming less about extraction and more about production, as battery-grade processing takes centre stage.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple