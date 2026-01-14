Graphite repositions for EV demand and supply chain shift

The graphite market is undergoing a structural transformation in 2026, as demand dynamics shift decisively in favour of electric vehicle battery production.

Graphite’s role in lithium-ion batteries, particularly as the dominant component by volume in the anode, has placed it at the centre of the EV revolution. Projections suggest that by 2036, battery-related applications will account for over 60% of total graphite demand, a sharp increase from just 8% in 2020.

The United States and European Union are pursuing policies to incentivise domestic production and processing, aiming to reduce dependence on China, which currently controls the vast majority of spherical graphite refinement. As battery gigafactories expand rapidly across North America and Europe, the resulting shortfall in local graphite supply presents a meaningful opportunity for new entrants and existing players to scale capacity closer to end-users.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India.