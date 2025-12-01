Follow us on:

Golden Matrix Group leadership change as William Scott becomes Interim CEO

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group Inc(NASDAQ: GMGI), a global provider of online gaming platforms, content, and technology, has announced a planned leadership transition that aligns with the Company’s next phase of strategic execution and operational scale.

Mr. Brian Goodman has agreed to step down as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective December 12, 2025, unless an earlier date is agreed between Mr. Goodman and the Company. Mr. William Scott, Chairman of the Board and a globally recognized gaming executive, will take over as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Scott will also Chair the Board Committee responsible for appointing the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer.

During his tenure, Mr. Goodman guided Golden Matrix through a period of significant transformation, shifting from a micro-cap operator to a diversified, NASDAQ-listed international gaming group. Under his leadership, the Company expanded into multiple regulated markets, built a portfolio of scalable B2B and B2C platforms, and established a business model built on recurring revenue and disciplined growth.

“Golden Matrix is built on solid ground – diversified, profitable, and prepared to scale,” said William Scott, Interim CEO and Chairman. “Brian laid the foundation. Our next chapter is about execution, scale and consistent performance. With strong fundamentals, global reach, and disciplined execution, we believe we are positioned to outperform the market and deliver exceptional long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr Scott brings extensive experience in global gaming and regulated markets. He previously held senior executive roles at GTECH/Lottomatica where he played a leading role in that company’s evolution from a lottery-focused business into a broader international gaming group.

As interim CEO, while leading the permanent CEO search, he will prioritize performance, operational optimization and continued value creation for shareholders. Golden Matrix is committed to innovation, compliance, and delivering consistent results in a dynamic industry landscape.

Latest Company News

Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group leadership change as William Scott becomes Interim CEO

Golden Matrix Group Inc. has announced a planned leadership transition, with Brian Goodman set to step down as Chief Executive Officer in December 2025.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix shifts into profit while tightening guidance and cutting debt

Golden Matrix has returned to profit, raised its guidance and reduced debt, pointing to a more disciplined growth phase.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Reports Q3 Profit as Revenue Rises 15% and Margins Improve

Golden Matrix posted Q3 revenue of $47.3M, up 15% year-on-year, with improved margins and a return to profitability. We take a closer look.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

Golden Matrix’s Latin America pivot gains traction

Golden Matrix is harnessing Latin America to fuel its next phase of growth, blending operator scale with platform innovation.
Golden Matrix Group Inc

An online casino experience built for Mexico

mexplay is redefining online entertainment in Mexico with over 2,400 slots, deep sports coverage and cutting-edge betting tech.
Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix returns to profit with 15% revenue growth in Q3 2025

Golden Matrix, a global developer and operator of online gaming platforms, reported Q3 2025 revenue of $47.3 million, up 15% year-on-year, driven by growth in online casino and raffle operations.

