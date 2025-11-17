Follow us on:

KEFI Gold and Copper plans full Tulu Kapi project development by late 2025

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), a gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield with a pipeline of projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that full Project development is planned to commence by year-end 2025, at the Company’s high-grade/high-recovery Tulu Kapi Gold Project.

Highlights

·    The take off of the Ethiopian minerals sector and the launch of the Tulu Kapi Gold Project were presented by KEFI’s Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, at MINTEX Ethiopia yesterday, 16 November 2025, to an audience including H.E Eng. Habtamu Tegegne, Minister for Mines, international and local banks and investors, the personnel of Tulu Kapi Gold Mines S.C. and the general public.  The presentation is available on the Company’s website.

·    The Project’s c.US$340 million Project budget has been finalised.

·    The Project’s US$240 million debt portion of the funding has been approved by the lenders.

·    Equity commitments and proposals have been received in excess of the remaining US$100 million.

·    The remaining Project financing tasks are summarised into the following set of objectives:

o  One week to optimise the equity capital structure and then one week to finalise any remaining detailed definitive documentation required for finance closing and launch.

o  To facilitate participation by local public and private sectors to invest Ethiopian BIRR.

o  To create securities of KEFI Minerals Ethiopia, for stock exchange listing in due course.

o  To reinforce support from international specialist mining financiers.

o  To examine the potential to deploy any excess local capital subscriptions to bringing forward programmes for long-term sustainability in the region around Tulu Kapi, including planning of the underground mine, exploration and community development.

·    These matters were set out in a Memorandum of Intent signed by TKGM in the presence of its principal stakeholders, including its parent company KEFI Gold and Copper, Federal and Regional Governments, its lenders, the Sovereign Funds of Ethiopia and Oromia, the principal local contractors and the Tulu Kapi Charitable Endowment Fund.

·    Development activities to be immediately escalated including works on community housing and Project plant and infrastructure

KEFI says full development of the Tulu Kapi Gold Project is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with a US$340 million budget finalised and lender approval secured for the US$240 million debt component.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper on track to launch Tulu Kapi development in October 2025

KEFI Gold and Copper reported interim results showing strong progress at its Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, with full development scheduled to begin in October 2025.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper issues 68.8 million broker warrant shares

KEFI Gold and Copper has issued 68,796,818 new ordinary shares following the exercise of broker warrants at 0.55 pence per share. Admission to AIM is expected on 29 September 2025, bringing the company’s total issued share capital to 9,431,369,780 ordinary shares.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper finalises finance package for Tulu Kapi project development

KEFI has confirmed progress on the US$340m Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, with a US$240m debt facility formally offered and US$100m equity capital being finalised. Project finance approvals are scheduled for September 2025, with full development expected to begin in October 2025.
KEFI

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms September financial close for Tulu Kapi Gold project

KEFI has completed all early and major works for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project and finalised an updated finance plan. Definitive documentation is now being signed, with full project financial close expected in September 2025, enabling the start of full development backed by a US$240m finance package.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper AGM: Tulu Kapi ready, Saudi growth pipeline

KEFI is holding its 2025 AGM today at 10.00 a.m. BST in the UK, with updates on Tulu Kapi and Saudi projects.

