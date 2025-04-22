Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold breaks $3,500 as investors flee dollar turmoil

KEFI

Gold has smashed through the $3,500 per ounce mark, igniting a wave of interest across global markets as investors scramble for safety. This dramatic rise signals a profound shift in sentiment, as political volatility and financial uncertainty in the United States drive a mass exodus from traditional assets into tangible stores of value.

The catalyst for this surge has been growing political friction surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve. Sharp attacks on the Fed’s leadership have unnerved investors, raising fears over its independence and reliability at a time when market confidence hinges on sound economic stewardship. With questions swirling over potential leadership changes, the resulting instability has had immediate repercussions across global finance.

At the same time, the U.S. dollar has slid to a three-year low, intensifying the momentum into gold. As the greenback weakens, the appeal of holding dollar-denominated assets has declined, pushing investors to seek stability in physical commodities. Meanwhile, Wall Street is facing one of its worst Aprils on record, further highlighting the shift in investment strategies. Equities and bonds are being offloaded in favour of safe-haven assets, with gold once again reclaiming its historic role as a store of value in times of turbulence.

The move into gold is not only a defensive play—it also reflects anticipation of broader inflationary pressures and currency debasement. With central banks globally still navigating the tailwinds of loose monetary policy, and geopolitical risks adding further stress, gold offers a hedge with no counterparty risk. Speculation is mounting that this run may not be over. If current conditions persist, some analysts believe gold could approach $4,000 in the coming months.

Investor confidence hinges on leadership clarity and fiscal responsibility. When those come into question, as they have recently, capital seeks out assets that offer trust and longevity. The current gold rally is a direct result of such a recalibration. It is a movement not driven by speculation alone, but by a genuine need to preserve value as macroeconomic signals flash red.

The implications are clear: as the world’s most liquid safe-haven asset, gold is back in the spotlight. For those positioning their portfolios for resilience, the message is unmistakable—security and certainty are now paramount.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper GMCO wins tender for Al Hajar North Exploration Licence

KEFI Gold and Copper plc's joint venture triumph in Saudi Arabia's Al Hajar North Exploration License highlights its strategic growth in mineral exploration and development.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Co-Lenders’ Boards and Committees Approve Project

KEFI has now been advised that both banks have also processed Board approvals for the Tulu Kapi project.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper updates on Tulu Kapi financing and Major Works

KEFI Gold and Copper plc is on track for significant progress with the Tulu Kapi Gold Project, as financing approvals and preparations advance toward major construction.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Upgrades Jibal Qutman Gold Resource to 902,000 oz

Indicated Resources are up 69% and now represent 83% of upgraded Resources allowing for Ore Reserve development
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper boosts Hawiah Project Mineral Resources by 26%

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc upgrades Hawiah Copper-Gold Project with a 26% increase in resources, highlighting significant potential in Saudi Arabia.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances Tulu Kapi project launch with expanded financing

KEFI Gold and Copper plc updates on the Tulu Kapi Gold Project's launch in Ethiopia, expanding funds, and progressing community and financing efforts.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.