Momentum builds in gold as investors weigh Middle East risks

A low murmur of tension in the Middle East has subtly lifted gold into meaningful motion. Rather than dramatic leaps, the metal has edged upward, reaching around $3,371 per ounce—spurred by sustained geopolitical unease that underwrites its role as a trackable asset in uncertain times. For investors, this is not a spike, it’s a gathering current, suggesting steady appetite rather than panic buying.

Part of the lift comes from the Federal Reserve’s changing rhythm. While interest rates remain on hold, earlier signals of planned reductions have softened, reinforcing gold’s appeal amid low or falling rates. Yet, with the Fed hinting at fewer cuts ahead, inflation risks remain in view, a dynamic that tends to support gold’s inflation-hedge qualities.

Globally, bullion is advancing in modest, calculated increments. One-month highs around $3,383 earlier this week illustrate that investor confidence remains consistent, even as markets await further directional cues. From Amsterdam to India, small upticks are seen against a backdrop of caution and opportunity.

In India, the local price per 10 grams recently pushed above ₹1,00,920, a reflection of both global catalysts and domestic demand tied to seasonal buying patterns. Demand from festivals and weddings blends with institutional interest, anchoring prices even as narratives shift.

The Middle East stand-off isn’t just a headline, it’s helping to recalibrate risk perception. Markets have been jittery since news of Israeli and Iranian air exchanges, leading to bursts in volatility. Gold has absorbed some of that, edging past monthly highs around mid‐June. Yet traders have pulled back at times, taking profits from those peaks, underlining a market that’s measured rather than overshooting.

What matters for investors is how bullion is positioning: as a reserve in portfolios, not a swing trade. Its behaviour now reflects strategic accumulation rather than opportunistic leaps. That steadiness may resonate with long‑term allocations, particularly in portfolios hedging geopolitical or monetary uncertainty.

Silver, while more volatile, is also responding positively, hovering near multi‑year highs as industrial demand and investor interest converge. For precious metals broadly, this suggests cross‑metal resilience beyond gold.

Looking ahead, the key signals remain disarmingly simple: further escalation in the Middle East, new economic data from the US, or shifts in Fed policy could act as accelerants. But barring a sudden shock, the current trajectory looks set to persist, a mild ascent wrapped in fence‑line tension.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.