Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GB power system reform brings flexibility markets into sharper focus

Drax Group plc

Great Britain’s electricity market is moving decisively towards a more responsive and decentralised structure, with regulatory and operational changes now translating into clearer commercial signals.

Recent rule changes and updated targets from the system operator reinforce the intention to unlock substantially more demand side flexibility by 2030. Industrial and commercial users are expected to play a larger role in balancing supply and demand, particularly as renewable generation continues to increase.

Winter trading provided a practical demonstration of this dynamic. Periods of low wind output coincided with tighter system margins and elevated wholesale prices. While average prices over the season remained contained, short intervals of price volatility were significant. These episodes strengthened the economic case for assets capable of adjusting consumption or exporting power during peak stress periods. Flexible demand and generation were able to capture higher value when the system required support, highlighting the revenue potential embedded in volatility.

At the same time, milder weather reduced overall system strain compared with the previous year, leading to fewer activations of certain flexibility schemes. Lower volumes in demand response services reflected this softer backdrop rather than structural decline.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

GB power system reform brings flexibility markets into sharper focus

GB electricity reform is sharpening the commercial opportunity in demand side flexibility and asset optimisation.
Drax Group

Drax Group’s Second Tolling Agreement Builds Momentum In Battery Storage, says Longspur Research

Drax Group signs second BESS tolling agreement as Longspur Research lifts valuation to 1093p on strengthened flexibility strategy.
Drax Group

Drax signs 15-year tolling agreement for 200MW battery storage at Coalburn

Drax Group has signed a 15-year tolling agreement with Zenobē Coalburn Limited for a 200MW (800MWh) four-hour battery energy storage system at Coalburn, Scotland, targeting commercial operation in 2028.
Drax Group plc

Demand side flexibility set to reshape UK energy markets

UK reforms are expanding demand side flexibility access, opening up new commercial opportunities in energy markets.
Drax Group plc

Drax appoints Mark Clare as Non-Executive Director

Drax Group plc has appointed Mark Clare as a non-executive director, effective 13 February 2026. Clare brings extensive board and executive experience across the energy, consumer service and construction sectors, including senior roles at Centrica plc, United Utilities Group plc and Barratt Developments plc.
Drax Group

Drax Group Gains Momentum as Tolling Agreement Enhances Value, Says Longspur Research

Drax Group valuation lifted to 1093p by Longspur after new tolling agreement strengthens earnings and flexibility strategy outlook.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple