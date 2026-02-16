Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Demand side flexibility set to reshape UK energy markets

Drax Group plc

Demand side flexibility is emerging as an increasingly important component of the United Kingdom’s electricity system as policymakers and industry seek ways to manage rising intermittent generation and evolving consumption patterns. Recent governmental plans and industry roadmaps have placed greater emphasis on flexibility that comes from adjusting or shifting demand, rather than relying solely on generation or storage, creating new opportunities and commercial considerations for investors in energy assets and services.

Central to these developments are reforms aimed at broadening access to flexibility markets and creating clearer, more efficient routes to monetise demand response. The UK’s system operator has reviewed the existing mechanisms by which demand side flexibility can compete alongside generation in providing balancing services. The review sets out proposals to streamline participation, including adjustments to product definitions, metering requirements and procurement processes.

One of the key areas of focus has been lowering the minimum size requirements for participation in flexibility services. By enabling smaller loads and aggregated resources to compete, the reforms could expand the addressable market for demand side flexibility providers and spur investment in enabling technologies. This reflects a broader shift towards recognising the economic value of flexibility wherever it resides on the network, rather than privileging only large, centralised generation or battery projects.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

Demand side flexibility set to reshape UK energy markets

UK reforms are expanding demand side flexibility access, opening up new commercial opportunities in energy markets.
Drax Group plc

Drax appoints Mark Clare as Non-Executive Director

Drax Group plc has appointed Mark Clare as a non-executive director, effective 13 February 2026. Clare brings extensive board and executive experience across the energy, consumer service and construction sectors, including senior roles at Centrica plc, United Utilities Group plc and Barratt Developments plc.
Drax Group

Drax Group Gains Momentum as Tolling Agreement Enhances Value, Says Longspur Research

Drax Group valuation lifted to 1093p by Longspur after new tolling agreement strengthens earnings and flexibility strategy outlook.
Drax Group plc

Drax moves to expand battery storage with 10-year deal in England

Drax signs 10-year deal for 250MW battery project in England, boosting its flexible energy strategy.
Meren Energy

Best UK and TSX Energy Shares 2026

Discover seven standout UK and TSX-listed energy shares to watch in 2026, each offering a clearly defined investment case and exposure to key themes shaping the global energy market.
Drax Group plc

Drax introduces biomass tracker to enhance supply chain transparency

Drax launches new Biomass Tracker, offering data-rich transparency on global feedstock sourcing and carbon impact.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple