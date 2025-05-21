Fragrance innovation fuels Unilever’s UK expansion

Unilever is putting its money where its nose is, with an £80 million commitment to build a cutting-edge fragrance facility at Port Sunlight. This move is more than an upgrade, it’s a strategic leap into the future of scent technology. From high-speed AI robotics to sophisticated evaluation suites, the new investment aims to supercharge how Unilever formulates, tests and delivers fragrances across its global portfolio.

This £80 million forms part of a broader £300 million capital commitment Unilever is making in the UK over the next two years. The fragrance centre will become a flagship hub for research and development, designed to support the company’s Personal Care, Beauty & Wellbeing and Home Care brands. This includes globally recognised names such as Dove, Persil, Sure and TRESemmé. The site will house a fragrance lab, a compounding centre for blending new scents, and an advanced digital framework that leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence to accelerate product development.

The facility will create 60 skilled roles, attracting top talent across perfumery, chemistry and formulation science. By integrating R\&D with real-time sensory testing and robotic production, Unilever is positioning itself at the cutting edge of fragrance innovation. This isn’t just about scent—it’s about enhancing the consumer experience at scale and speed, while reinforcing supply chain resilience by bringing formulation capabilities closer to home.

For investors, the message is clear: Unilever is reinvesting in core capabilities that future-proof its brands and sharpen its competitive edge. It’s also a meaningful step in strengthening its UK footprint and securing its reputation as a pioneer in industrial digitalisation. The Port Sunlight investment reflects long-term confidence in the role of science and technology in consumer goods—and the potential for greater efficiency, speed to market, and customer satisfaction.

One investor already aligned with this trajectory is Global Opportunities Trust plc. The trust, managed with a high-conviction approach to long-term value, holds approximately 3.1% of its net assets in Unilever. This stake places Unilever among the trust’s largest holdings, underscoring its role as a cornerstone investment in the consumer staples space. For shareholders in the trust, Unilever’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence and brand equity represents exactly the kind of structural advantage that defines long-term compounders.

Unilever is set to begin producing fragrances at the site this year, with full operations expected by 2027, subject to planning permissions. The project sends a strong signal of confidence in the UK as a base for advanced manufacturing and R\&D, while amplifying Unilever’s ambition to lead in premium sensory experiences that differentiate its products in a crowded global market.

Unilever is a global consumer goods company, producing household-name brands across beauty, personal care, home care and nutrition. With operations in over 190 countries, it continues to invest in science and innovation to drive sustainable growth and market leadership.

