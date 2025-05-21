Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fragrance innovation fuels Unilever’s UK expansion

Global Opportunities Trust

Unilever is putting its money where its nose is, with an £80 million commitment to build a cutting-edge fragrance facility at Port Sunlight. This move is more than an upgrade, it’s a strategic leap into the future of scent technology. From high-speed AI robotics to sophisticated evaluation suites, the new investment aims to supercharge how Unilever formulates, tests and delivers fragrances across its global portfolio.

This £80 million forms part of a broader £300 million capital commitment Unilever is making in the UK over the next two years. The fragrance centre will become a flagship hub for research and development, designed to support the company’s Personal Care, Beauty & Wellbeing and Home Care brands. This includes globally recognised names such as Dove, Persil, Sure and TRESemmé. The site will house a fragrance lab, a compounding centre for blending new scents, and an advanced digital framework that leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence to accelerate product development.

The facility will create 60 skilled roles, attracting top talent across perfumery, chemistry and formulation science. By integrating R\&D with real-time sensory testing and robotic production, Unilever is positioning itself at the cutting edge of fragrance innovation. This isn’t just about scent—it’s about enhancing the consumer experience at scale and speed, while reinforcing supply chain resilience by bringing formulation capabilities closer to home.

For investors, the message is clear: Unilever is reinvesting in core capabilities that future-proof its brands and sharpen its competitive edge. It’s also a meaningful step in strengthening its UK footprint and securing its reputation as a pioneer in industrial digitalisation. The Port Sunlight investment reflects long-term confidence in the role of science and technology in consumer goods—and the potential for greater efficiency, speed to market, and customer satisfaction.

One investor already aligned with this trajectory is Global Opportunities Trust plc. The trust, managed with a high-conviction approach to long-term value, holds approximately 3.1% of its net assets in Unilever. This stake places Unilever among the trust’s largest holdings, underscoring its role as a cornerstone investment in the consumer staples space. For shareholders in the trust, Unilever’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence and brand equity represents exactly the kind of structural advantage that defines long-term compounders.

Unilever is set to begin producing fragrances at the site this year, with full operations expected by 2027, subject to planning permissions. The project sends a strong signal of confidence in the UK as a base for advanced manufacturing and R\&D, while amplifying Unilever’s ambition to lead in premium sensory experiences that differentiate its products in a crowded global market.

Unilever is a global consumer goods company, producing household-name brands across beauty, personal care, home care and nutrition. With operations in over 190 countries, it continues to invest in science and innovation to drive sustainable growth and market leadership.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust AGM Results and dividend declaration

Global Opportunities Trust Plc has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including a final dividend of 10.00p per share for 2024.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Factsheet March 2025 (LON:GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) has announced its monthly portfolio update. As at 31 March 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £114.2m.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.