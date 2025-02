Flowers Foods, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 13.4% Upside Potential

Flowers Foods, Inc. with ticker code (FLO) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $24.00 and $18.00 and has a mean target at $20.88. Now with the previous closing price of $18.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The day 50 moving average is $20.24 and the 200 day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of 3.96B. The current share price for the company is: $18.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,484,540,030 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.06, revenue per share of $24.26 and a 6.8% return on assets.

Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer of packaged bakery foods in the United States (US). The Company operates bakeries across the country that produces a range of bakery products. Its principal products include bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas and are sold under a range of brand names, including Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley’s. The Company sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to a range of food outlets. It sells packaged snack cakes primarily to customers distributing the product nationwide through multiple channels of distribution, including mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets and convenience stores. The Company’s brands and products are sold through various channels throughout the US. These channels include supermarkets, drugstores, mass merchandisers, discount stores, club stores, convenience stores, thrift outlet stores, and foodservice, among others.