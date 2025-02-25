Flowers Foods, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$20.75’, now 7.2% Upside Potential

Flowers Foods, Inc. with ticker code (FLO) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $24.00 and $17.00 and has a mean share price target at $20.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.36 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $19.84 while the 200 day moving average is $22.04. The market cap for the company is 4.13B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $19.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,424,749,755 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.74, revenue per share of $24.19 and a 6.95% return on assets.

Flowers Foods, Inc. is a producer of packaged bakery foods in the United States (US). The Company operates bakeries across the country that produces a range of bakery products. Its principal products include bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas and are sold under a range of brand names, including Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Mrs. Freshley’s. The Company sells packaged bakery products to wholesale distributors for ultimate sale to a range of food outlets. It sells packaged snack cakes primarily to customers distributing the product nationwide through multiple channels of distribution, including mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets and convenience stores. The Company’s brands and products are sold through various channels throughout the US. These channels include supermarkets, drugstores, mass merchandisers, discount stores, club stores, convenience stores, thrift outlet stores, and foodservice, among others.